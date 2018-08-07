Leeds Christmas market 2018: This is when the festive market comes to the city centre

Have your say

People in Leeds will soon be singing 'It's the most wonderful time of the year' at the Christmas market.

That's right, we're starting to think about Christmas already!

Leeds Christmas market

And when you think Christmas, you can't help but think Leeds Christmas market.

Leeds wouldn't be the same without the world famous Christkindelmarkt in Millennium Square.

Thousands travel to the winter wonderland in the city centre to sample the fine mulled wines, the belly-warming bratwursts and the steins and steins and steins of German beer.

And the good news is, it's returning for 2018!

The Christmas market will pitch up in Millennium Square from Friday, November 9 until Saturday, December 22.