Leeds Christmas Lights 2018: Date confirmed for switch on

tHE Christmas Lights Switch On in Leeds signals the start of the festive season in the city.

This year’s flicking of the switch in the city centre is taking place on Thursday, November 8, at Victoria Gardens outside Leeds Art Gallery from 6.45pm until 8pm.

Work to put up the Christmas lights started last weekend.

It takes six weeks to install all the decorations across the city ahead of local switch-on events.

Last year the Leeds Rhinos were the star attraction fresh from their incredible Super League Grand Final win.

Members of the Leeds Rhinos playing squad and coaching staff were joined by club mascot Ronnie the Rhino and the Super League Trophy.

And the honour of flicking the switch went to departing club legends Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow.

Strictly Come Dancing house band leader and soul singer Tommy Blaize also performed on the night as did Britain’s Got Talent sensations Boogie Storm.