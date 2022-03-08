Firefighters called to deal with blaze at derelict Leeds farmhouse

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire engulfed 50 per cent of the first floor of a two storey derelict farmhouse on Selby Road at Garforth.

Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used to extinguish the fire which occurred last night at 6.09pm.

Appliances from Garforth and Castleford attended together with Leeds aerial and a pump from Killingbeck as aerial support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PIC: Gary Longbottom

**********************