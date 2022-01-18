26 photo memories of Garforth in the 1990s

It's one photo which makes up a gallery of memories celebrating life in Garforth during the decade. All aspects of life in LS25 are featured, from schools and shops, through to arts and grassroots sports as well as pubs and restaurants you may remember. And the photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are packed with familiar faces you may remember. READ MORE: 26 celebrities who visited Leeds during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
July 1997 and Dorothy Langley (pictured with flowers) was retiring from the kitchen at West Garforth Junior School after 20 years.
Photo: Keith Allison
New computer systems arrived at Garforth Library in June 1996. Pictured is chief librarian Jan Cryer with library users Mr and Mrs Smith.
Photo: Keith Allison
12 Russian teachers visited Garforth Community College in November 1997. Pictured in the economics and business department are Elena Axenova (left) and Maia Katsnelson watching sixth formers Vanessa Yoward and Stephen Hall at work.
Photo: Roy Fox
Garforth CC who played in DivisionTwo of the Leeds League pictured in July 1997. Back row, from left is scorer Chris Townsley, Mark Gummerson, Chris Wright, Simon Metcalf, Chris Walker, Ross Higham and Gary Edwards. Front, from left, is Alan Wadeley, Phil Wood, Dave Hunt (captain), Graeme Buckle and Brian Butterworth.