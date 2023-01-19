News you can trust since 1890
Look around The Leeds Library as historic expansion announced to include more books and community lessons

Leeds Library has announced the expansion of its Grade II-listed premises in Leeds city centre.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

The expansion of the 254-year-old library will include renovating its neighbouring building on Commercial Street, creating more space for books currently in storage as well as the installation of a lift to make the site more accessible. Conversion works are set to begin within the next three months, with planning permission for the expansion granted in November last year.

Carl Hutton, CEO of Leeds Library, said: “The library is an important part of the heritage of the city; the books that are here and have been collected by members are a unique reading record of what people in the city have been reading for over 250 years. The education space is important for the community too, and in a time where a lot of shops are shutting in the city centre, [the expansion] is showing confidence in the city centre when a lot of businesses are closing.”

Take a tour of the library below and find out more about the expansion set to take place this year.

1. Oldest surviving subscription library in Britain

Founded in 1768, The Leeds Library is the oldest surviving subscription library in the British Isles - meaning it is a library created, owned and run by its members. Pictured is David Butcher, a trustee and tour guide at the Leeds Library.

2. More than 140,000 books

The library has a huge collection of literature, travel books, biographies, history and other non-fiction items, totalling more than 140,000 books on its premises. The expansion into the library's neighbouring building on Commercial Street will allow for more space to display books currently in storage.

3. Lift installed to make the library more accessible

The expansion is also going to make Leeds Library a more accessible space, with the installation of a lift to reach all 12 floors.

4. Expansion would increase floor space by a third

Planning permission to expand into the library's neighbouring building was granted in November 2022, increasing Leeds Library's floor space by a third.

