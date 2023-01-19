The expansion of the 254-year-old library will include renovating its neighbouring building on Commercial Street, creating more space for books currently in storage as well as the installation of a lift to make the site more accessible. Conversion works are set to begin within the next three months, with planning permission for the expansion granted in November last year.

Carl Hutton, CEO of Leeds Library, said: “The library is an important part of the heritage of the city; the books that are here and have been collected by members are a unique reading record of what people in the city have been reading for over 250 years. The education space is important for the community too, and in a time where a lot of shops are shutting in the city centre, [the expansion] is showing confidence in the city centre when a lot of businesses are closing.”