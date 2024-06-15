Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A plan to build industrial units on a farm has been refused permission because of its impact on green belt land.

Two agricultural buildings at Sweep Farm near Wetherby would have been demolished to make way for the development.

Ziegler Farms applied for planning permission for two new buildings to house five industrial units at the Boston Road site.

Another existing farm building would have been converted for industrial use and a car park built at the farm.

Sweep Farm, near Wetherby, Leeds. | Google

Leeds City Council planning officers raised concerns over the impact on nearby trees and the loss of farm land.

They refused planning permission, saying the benefits of the scheme did not outweigh the harm to the green belt.

A planning report said: “The proposal is in close proximity to a number of mature trees, which provide a valuable visual and environmental contribution to the setting.

“The proximity of the development, required pruning works, and lack of construction room, is considered to likely result in harm to the long-term retention and health of these trees.

“The development would also result in the loss of high grade agricultural land.”

The report said only certain types of development were permitted in the green belt unless there were “very special circumstances”.

It said the proposed new buildings at the farm would be bigger than the existing ones.

A design statement said new trees and a hedgerow would be planted and bird boxes, including one designed for a barn owl, installed.