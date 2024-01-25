This collection of photos take you back to the 1960s and showcase a series of local landmarks, pubs, shops and streets which remain familiar to generations of residents. The gallery also features photo memories from surrounding villages including Kirk Deighton. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of R. Ackrill Ltd. who owned a series of newspaper titles back in the day including the Wetherby News and Harrogate Advertiser. READ MORE: 19 photos to take you back to Wetherby in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Wetherby in the 1960s
North Street looking north towards the Swan and Talbot Public House (in the background). The Angel Hotel dominates the foreground, right. Both these establishments were principal posting inns in their day and employed 25 servants between them, dealing with the coaching and carrying trade. Photo: R. Ackrill Ltd.
2. Wetherby in the 1960s
Westgate showing the New Inn, at the junction with Bank Street. In the background right the Town Hall in Market Place can be seen. A Ford Anglia is parked in Westgate. Pictured in July 1962. Photo: R. Ackrill Ltd.
3. Wetherby in the 1960s
High Street at the junctions with Horsefair, left, and Bank Street, right, in September 1962. The Angel Hotel, an old posting inn is at number 30 High Street, on the left. Two other public houses are visible on the right, the Red Lion at number 19 and the Crown Hotel at number 25 at the junction with Cross Street. The National Westminster Bank in the foreground, far right, is number 49 High Street, on the corner with Bank Street. Photo: R. Ackrill Ltd.
4. Wetherby in the 1960s
The Market Place looking east towards the High Street in June 1962. Pictured, far left, at number 45 Market Place, is R. Dee's 'Walk Round Store', Taxis and Newsagent. Various advertisements are displayed, including one for Neilson's Canadian Icecream. Adjacent to Dee's is an alleyway which cuts through to Bank Street. Moving right is estate agents, Renton & Parr at number 47, then Preston's Wines and Beers,. The Black Bull is at number 53, and, further along the Gas showrooms. The Town Hall is located at the right edge. Photo: R. Ackrill Ltd.
5. Wetherby in the 1960s
North Street looking north in July 1962. The white building seen centrally is the Swan and Talbot Public House at 34 North Street a posting house, one of two principal inns in Wetherby, the other being the Angel. In a census for 1776 these two inns employed 25 servants servicing the coaching and carrying trades on the busy Great North Road. A daily carrier service operated between Wetherby and Leeds from the Swan and Talbot. Dalby's Garage, in the foreground, has two petrol pumps. It also ran the local ambulance service at the time of this image (1960s). The proprietor lived in the house next door, to the left of the petrol pumps. Photo: R. Ackrill Ltd.
6. Wetherby in the 1960s
A view of the High Street showing the Crown Public House on the left at number 25, on the corner with Cross Street. Opposite, at the junction with Victoria Street, is the Brunswick at number 22, previously the Devonshire. Pictured in May 1963. Photo: R. Ackrill Ltd.