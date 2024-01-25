5 . Wetherby in the 1960s

North Street looking north in July 1962. The white building seen centrally is the Swan and Talbot Public House at 34 North Street a posting house, one of two principal inns in Wetherby, the other being the Angel. In a census for 1776 these two inns employed 25 servants servicing the coaching and carrying trades on the busy Great North Road. A daily carrier service operated between Wetherby and Leeds from the Swan and Talbot. Dalby's Garage, in the foreground, has two petrol pumps. It also ran the local ambulance service at the time of this image (1960s). The proprietor lived in the house next door, to the left of the petrol pumps. Photo: R. Ackrill Ltd.