Five pollution hotspots in Leeds have been removed from an action list, as the council said the areas showed "consistent improvements in air quality".

The monitors were all in neighbourhoods that had previously failed to meet national clean air standards - but have now met the UK guidelines for a number of years.

Five areas in Leeds have been removed from a pollution action list.

The Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs) were:

Ebor Gardens in Burmantofts

Caspar Apartments in Little London

The Normans in Kirkstall

The Tilburys in Holbeck

Chapel Hill in Morley

A sixth AQMA, covering Main Street in Pool-in-Wharfedale, met air quality objectives for the first time in 2023, so will remain in place for continued assessment.

The council said that monitoring will also continue at the locations of the revoked AQMAs for the foreseeable future to ensure levels stay compliant.

Nitrogen dioxide comes mainly from vehicle exhaust emissions, and the council said that all AQMA areas were close to busy roads.

The authority said that “changing travel behaviours”, “a rise in the use of electric vehicles” and “major highways improvements” were likely to have contributed to the improved air quality.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “It is fantastic news that air quality in some of our most congested areas has improved to such an extent that these AQMAs – some of which date back over 20 years – have now been formally revoked.

“This continues the long-term trend in Leeds where air quality has significantly improved in recent years, thanks to a truly city-wide effort, which has seen major changes in travel and transport as well advances in air quality monitoring and a focus on public health outcomes.”

He added: “Breathing in polluted air can lead to serious and long-lasting health problems and it has long been our priority to tackle this critical issue and protect the health of everyone in the city.

“We know there are no truly ‘safe’ levels of air pollution and lower levels of air pollution inside and outside of buildings still pose a health challenge to vulnerable people.

“It is vitally important that we all do what we can to improve air quality. As a council we will lead by example and – through our ambitious and wide-ranging Leeds Air Quality Strategy – continue to drive down pollution levels further to make Leeds a healthier, better place to live.”