In October 2021, the votes of 265 MPs defeated an Environment Bill proposal that would have placed legal duties on water companies to reduce sewage discharges. Among those who voted against the amendment was Stuart Andrew, the MP for Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough.

A year on from the vote, activist group Plastic Free North West Leeds staged a protest against sewage pollution on October 22 and unveiled a plaque criticising Stuart Andrew MP’s decision as ‘shameful’. The plaque, which has since been removed, read: “[Stuart Andrew] voted to allow raw sewage to be dumped into the River Aire. Shameful.”

Kirsty Tucker of Plastic Free North West Leeds said: “It was incredibly disappointing as someone who has seen the direct impact it has on our local community and our water systems. It really could have made a difference, it could have forced water companies to actually reduce the volume of raw sewage going into our rivers and it was incredibly disappointing that they voted this bill down.

"I'm only a couple hundred metres away from the River Aire. Every Spring, I have noticed it's been getting worse every year, after the high tides and when the water has subsided again, I notice wipes and sanitary products hanging from every single tree.

"It was even worse this year, I've got loads of footage of these wipes and sanitary products caked over the banks of the River Aire. I think it was at that point that it really struck home with me that it was genuinely a serious issue.”

After the vote, numerous Conservative MPs came out to address their decision and explain their reasoning. In response to the unveiling of the plaque and the criticism, Stuart Andrew MP said: “The current use of sewage discharges is certainly unacceptable, but it is important to note that they are essential in preventing sewage from being returned into our bathrooms during times of heavy rainfall overwhelming our sewer system.

“Our sewers are a Victorian infrastructure, and this is the first Government to take steps to tackle the issue. This is something that requires long-term planning, and not something that can be changed overnight. While sewage discharges in times of heavy rainfall are certainly unpleasant, I am sure my constituents would prefer this to the sewage returning the way it came.

“What is right is that the water companies tackle this, and that improper use of such discharge is prevented. Following government measures, water companies will now have to achieve several targets so that discharges only happen when there is unusually heavy rain and when there is no immediate adverse impact to the local environment. Failure to meet these targets will see them face substantial fines, which have been increased by the Government, and having to return money to customers.