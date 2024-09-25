Leeds’ home since the club’s inception in 1919, Elland Road remains one of English football’s oldest and most authentic grounds still in use having hosted United at its LS11 location for over a century.

While the spot upon which Elland Road is situated has not changed, the stadium has been gradually modernised over the past 105 years.

The West Stand was rebuilt following the fire of 1956, while more recently in the early 1990s, the Lowfields Road ‘East’ Stand was redeveloped to add greater capacity, in addition to joining the South and East stands with the famous ‘cheese wedge’ with its bright yellow seating.

Here is a slideshow of Elland Road’s changing face over the years, which included the hosting of FA Cup semi-finals almost 100 years ago.

1 . March 1930 The crowd at an FA Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Hull City at Elland Road. | (Photo by J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

2 . December, 1969 Elland Road's West Stand (outer) seen from the old Fullerton Park training pitches. | Getty Images

3 . April, 1995 Mounted police clear the pitch after an invasion by Tottenham Hotspur supporters during an FA Cup semi-final in the mid-1990s. The old scoreboard can be seen in the background. | Getty Images

4 . May, 1996 The new Lowfields Road 'East' Stand following its completion ahead of the 1996 European Championships, pictured from Beeston Hill. | Getty Images

5 . May, 1996 Inside Elland Road, the view of the Lowfields Road 'East' Stand following its renovation during the mid-1990s. | Getty Images

6 . July, 1997 Outer view of Elland Road's main reception prior to the completion of the Stadium Way car park to the east of the ground. | Getty Images