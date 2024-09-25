Changing face of Leeds United: Elland Road over the years in pictures as new stadium development planned

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 25th Sep 2024, 17:30 BST

Leeds United’s home Elland Road has changed significantly over the years and is set to undergo further changes outlined in the club’s plans to boost capacity to 53,000.

Leeds’ home since the club’s inception in 1919, Elland Road remains one of English football’s oldest and most authentic grounds still in use having hosted United at its LS11 location for over a century.

While the spot upon which Elland Road is situated has not changed, the stadium has been gradually modernised over the past 105 years.

The West Stand was rebuilt following the fire of 1956, while more recently in the early 1990s, the Lowfields Road ‘East’ Stand was redeveloped to add greater capacity, in addition to joining the South and East stands with the famous ‘cheese wedge’ with its bright yellow seating.

Here is a slideshow of Elland Road’s changing face over the years, which included the hosting of FA Cup semi-finals almost 100 years ago.

Read more on the club’s plans to modernise Elland Road, including key ambitions and potential elite level UEFA status here.

The crowd at an FA Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Hull City at Elland Road.

1. March 1930

The crowd at an FA Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Hull City at Elland Road. | (Photo by J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Elland Road's West Stand (outer) seen from the old Fullerton Park training pitches.

2. December, 1969

Elland Road's West Stand (outer) seen from the old Fullerton Park training pitches. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Mounted police clear the pitch after an invasion by Tottenham Hotspur supporters during an FA Cup semi-final in the mid-1990s. The old scoreboard can be seen in the background.

3. April, 1995

Mounted police clear the pitch after an invasion by Tottenham Hotspur supporters during an FA Cup semi-final in the mid-1990s. The old scoreboard can be seen in the background. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The new Lowfields Road 'East' Stand following its completion ahead of the 1996 European Championships, pictured from Beeston Hill.

4. May, 1996

The new Lowfields Road 'East' Stand following its completion ahead of the 1996 European Championships, pictured from Beeston Hill. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Inside Elland Road, the view of the Lowfields Road 'East' Stand following its renovation during the mid-1990s.

5. May, 1996

Inside Elland Road, the view of the Lowfields Road 'East' Stand following its renovation during the mid-1990s. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Outer view of Elland Road's main reception prior to the completion of the Stadium Way car park to the east of the ground.

6. July, 1997

Outer view of Elland Road's main reception prior to the completion of the Stadium Way car park to the east of the ground. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Elland Road