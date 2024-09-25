Leeds’ home since the club’s inception in 1919, Elland Road remains one of English football’s oldest and most authentic grounds still in use having hosted United at its LS11 location for over a century.
While the spot upon which Elland Road is situated has not changed, the stadium has been gradually modernised over the past 105 years.
The West Stand was rebuilt following the fire of 1956, while more recently in the early 1990s, the Lowfields Road ‘East’ Stand was redeveloped to add greater capacity, in addition to joining the South and East stands with the famous ‘cheese wedge’ with its bright yellow seating.
Here is a slideshow of Elland Road’s changing face over the years, which included the hosting of FA Cup semi-finals almost 100 years ago.
Read more on the club’s plans to modernise Elland Road, including key ambitions and potential elite level UEFA status here.
