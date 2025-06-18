Stark pictures taken at a reservoir near Leeds show vast swathes of exposed land - laying bare the impact of the region’s driest spring for more than a century.

The images, captured at Lindley Wood Reservoir close to Otley, show exposed mud as waterlines retreat further inland.

Pictures captured at Lindley Wood Reservoir close to Otley show exposed mud as waterlines retreat further inland. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

It comes after the Environment Agency (EA) officially declared Yorkshire in drought, becoming the second area in the country to be given the status this year.

After months of low rainfall, reservoir stocks in the region are now down to just 64.6 per cent capacity - well below the usual 80 to 85 per cent for this time of year.

In pictures taken on June 17, Lindley Wood Reservoir appeared more like a dried-up riverbed than a water supply. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Despite some recent showers, water levels are continuing to drop, sparking concerns that hosepipe bans could be on the cards if significant rainfall doesn't arrive soon.

Lindley Wood Reservoir, located in the picturesque Washburn Valley, is known for its calm waters and scenic walking trails - but in pictures taken yesterday (June 17), it appears more like a dried-up riverbed than a water supply.

Met Office data has confirmed that Yorkshire experienced its warmest spring for average temperature since records began in 1884, compounding the impact of vanishing rainfall.

Water companies and the EA are urging people to conserve water wherever possible.