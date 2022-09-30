The ‘Change is Now Bus Tour’ is stopping off in the city tomorrow and Leeds is one of over 60 towns and cities being visited.

Extinction Rebellion say the tour has the aim of raising awareness of the climate and ecological crisis and how it connects to the cost of living crisis.

Group members will be going from door to door in Hyde Park on Saturday morning as well as organising outreach sessions in the afternoon.

A ‘People’s Assembly’ will then be held in Banstead Park in Harehills on Sunday afternoon.

Lizzi Pell, spokesperson for the Extinction Rebellion Leeds, explained: “We decided to have the XR [Extinction Rebellion] bus stop in Harehills instead of the city centre because we need to hear more voices from local communities, not just from people who are still lucky enough to have money to spend in fancy shops.

"By coincidence, October 1 is also a national day of protest against the cost of living crisis by the Enough is Enough movement, so we’re joining the dots between the economic crisis and the climate crisis.”

The ‘People’s Assembly’ will take place between 2 and 4pm and the aim is to encourage people to share their knowledge and experience of taking action together to create change, as well as consider community-based solutions to the crises.