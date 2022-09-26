News you can trust since 1890
Harehills incident: Armed police arrest man in Leeds following attempted serious assault in which knife allegedly used

Armed police officers have arrested a man in Harehills following an attempted serious assault in which a knife was allegedly used.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 26th September 2022, 5:18 pm
Yesterday (Sunday, September 25) at 12:26pm, police were alerted to a sighting of a man who was wanted following the attempted serious assault and armed officers were deployed to the scene.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in the central reservation of Harehills Road and taken into custody.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the man has since been bailed pending further enquiries. Image: Google Street View

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the man has since been bailed pending further enquiries.