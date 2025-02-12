Wrenthorpe crash: Family pays tribute to 'supportive and caring' man, 70, who died in Wakefield collision
David Powell has been named as the pedestrian who died following a collision in the Wrenthorpe area of Wakefield on Thursday, February 6.
David’s family have released a photograph of him and a tribute.
They said: “David was a supportive and caring presence in all our lives. He was a loving family member and friend; he will be missed by all that knew him.”
Officers from West Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the collision to come forward.
The collision happened at about 8:20pm on Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe, and also involved a white Volkswagen Caddy van.
The van driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Officers are particularly keen to trace three people who may have been exiting a taxi near to the collision scene immediately prior to the collision.
Similarly, anyone else who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the vehicle involved or David in the moments leading up to the collision are urged to make contact.
Information can be passed to MCET via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250071913.