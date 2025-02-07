A pedestrian was killed in a crash near Wakefield last night.

The collision happened at about 8.30pm on Thursday (February 6) on Bradford Road in Wrenthorpe, near the junction with Broom Hall Avenue.

It involved a white Volkswagen Caddy van and a male pedestrian, who was in his 70s.

The driver has been arrested. | Google/National World

The man was confirmed to have died at the scene, and the driver of the van has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash of the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

West Yorkshire Police can be contacted by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250071913.