Westerton Road Tingley: Two in hospital after reports people ‘trapped’ following Leeds crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The collision on Westerton Road, Tingley, happened at about 6.30am today (Monday), a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
Officers had been told people were “trapped” following the crash, which involved a Kia Niro estate car and a Mitsubishi Barbarian pickup truck.
A man, who was driving the Kia, was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit, the force spokesman said.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
He added: “A male and female who were also in the Kia were taken to hospital for further treatment.
“The road was closed to allow for recovery of both vehicles. It has since been reopened and enquiries are continuing.”