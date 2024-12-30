Westerton Road Tingley: Two in hospital after reports people ‘trapped’ following Leeds crash

By Joseph Keith

Editor

Published 30th Dec 2024, 12:07 BST
Two people are in hospital and a man has been arrested after a crash in Leeds.

The collision on Westerton Road, Tingley, happened at about 6.30am today (Monday), a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Officers had been told people were “trapped” following the crash, which involved a Kia Niro estate car and a Mitsubishi Barbarian pickup truck.

Westerton Road, in Tingley, Leeds.Westerton Road, in Tingley, Leeds.
Westerton Road, in Tingley, Leeds. | Picture: Google.

A man, who was driving the Kia, was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit, the force spokesman said.

He added: “A male and female who were also in the Kia were taken to hospital for further treatment.

“The road was closed to allow for recovery of both vehicles. It has since been reopened and enquiries are continuing.”

