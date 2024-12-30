Caught on camera in Leeds: 28 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes this week

Police have issued 28 photos of people they want to speak to over crimes reported in Leeds this week.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city this festive season.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 28 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week...

Photo LD9452 refers to theft from a vehicle in north east Leeds.

Photo LD9453 refers to a serious offence in Leeds city centre.

Photo LD9449 refers to a theft in north west Leeds.

Photo LD9448 refers to theft from a shop in Leeds city centre.

Photo LD9429 refers to an assault in north west Leeds.

Photo LD9450 refers to a theft in Leeds city centre.

