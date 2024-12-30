They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city this festive season.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 28 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week...

1 . Theft from Vehicle Photo LD9452 refers to theft from a vehicle in north east Leeds. | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Serious Offence Photo LD9453 refers to a serious offence in Leeds city centre. | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft Photo LD9449 refers to a theft in north west Leeds. | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft From Shop Photo LD9448 refers to theft from a shop in Leeds city centre. | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Assault Photo LD9429 refers to an assault in north west Leeds. | WYP Photo Sales