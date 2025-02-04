A642 Flockton: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car on busy Wakefield road

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Wakefield on Tuesday morning.

Police were called at around 7.20am to reports of a collision on the A642 Wakefield Road in Flockton.

The crash happened near the junction with Grange Lane and involved a car and a motorbike.

The crash happened near the junction with Grange Lane.
The crash happened near the junction with Grange Lane. | National World/Google

Ambulance rushed the motorcyclist to hospital where he is receiving treatment to his injuries which are deemed serious.

The woman driving the car was checked at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police officers are investigating the incident.

