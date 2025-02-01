Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Pontefract which has left a driver fighting for life.

It occurred in Sprockhoevel Way at about 11.13am yesterday (January 31) and involved a black Vauxhall Crossland X, which was travelling towards Hemsworth when it left the road and went into bushes.

Sprockhoevel Way in Pontefract. | Google

The driver, a 62-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

The Roads Policing Unit would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the vehicle prior to it.

Anyone with information or footage which may assist is also asked to get in touch by calling 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 0550 of 31 January.