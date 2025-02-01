Pontefract: Driver left fighting for life after crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It occurred in Sprockhoevel Way at about 11.13am yesterday (January 31) and involved a black Vauxhall Crossland X, which was travelling towards Hemsworth when it left the road and went into bushes.
The driver, a 62-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.
The Roads Policing Unit would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the vehicle prior to it.
Anyone with information or footage which may assist is also asked to get in touch by calling 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 0550 of 31 January.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.