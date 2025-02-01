Pontefract: Driver left fighting for life after crash

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Feb 2025, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Pontefract which has left a driver fighting for life.

It occurred in Sprockhoevel Way at about 11.13am yesterday (January 31) and involved a black Vauxhall Crossland X, which was travelling towards Hemsworth when it left the road and went into bushes.

Sprockhoevel Way in Pontefract.Sprockhoevel Way in Pontefract.
Sprockhoevel Way in Pontefract. | Google

The driver, a 62-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Roads Policing Unit would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the vehicle prior to it.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Anyone with information or footage which may assist is also asked to get in touch by calling 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 0550 of 31 January.

Related topics:Pontefract

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice