Dick Lane, Bradford: Two young girls injured after crash involving taxi who failed to stop at scene
Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision on Dick Lane in Bradford.
Officers were called at 18.24pm on Monday, January 27, to reports a Taxi was in collision with two pedestrians.
A 12 year old girl was taken to hospital with non life-threatening leg injuries and a 13-year -old girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Officers are keen to speak to a driver of the Taxi who left the scene before the arrival of officers.
Enquires are ongoing by the roads policing unit.
* Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at: westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting 13250049920