Vicar Lane: Elderly pedestrian critically injured in Leeds city centre bus crash - police appeal for witnesses

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Jun 2025, 11:37 BST
An elderly woman is in critical condition after being hit by a double-decker bus in Leeds city centre on Monday.

The incident occurred just before 2pm on June 16, involving a 79-year-old woman at the pedestrian crossing between Victoria Quarter and Sidney Street on Vicar Lane, as a bus was heading toward Eastgate.

The woman sustained serious head injuries and remains in hospital as of Tuesday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are asking witnesses to step forward.placeholder image
Police are asking witnesses to step forward. | Google/National World

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses who have not yet come forward, as well as anyone with information that could assist in the investigation.

They are particularly interested in speaking with those who may have relevant dashcam, CCTV, or mobile phone footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101, quoting reference 13250337910, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

Related topics:Vicar LaneLeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceHospitalCCTV
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice