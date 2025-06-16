A woman has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus in Leeds city centre.

A stretch of Vicar Lane in Leeds city centre was closed after a woman was hit by a bus on June 16. | Google/National World

It has resulted in the closure of a stretch of the route.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The women pedestrian has been taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment.

“A scene is in place and Vicar Lane is closed between The Headrow and Kirkgate. People are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”