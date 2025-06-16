Vicar Lane: Woman rushed to hospital after crash with bus in Leeds city centre - police close road
A woman has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus in Leeds city centre.
The crash, which was reported shortly before 2pm this afternoon (June 16), happened on Vicar Lane.
It has resulted in the closure of a stretch of the route.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The women pedestrian has been taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment.
“A scene is in place and Vicar Lane is closed between The Headrow and Kirkgate. People are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”