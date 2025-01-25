The tragic incident happened on Bramley Lane near West Bretton at around 8.30pm yesterday (January 24).

A black Seat Ibiza was travelling towards Woolley when it drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

The 18-year-old driver and two 19-year-old passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while two passengers were rushed to the hospital.

One of the passengers is in critical condition, while the second passenger’s injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.

Here are 12 pictures as friends and family have placed heartfelt tributes at the scene:

