The tragic incident happened on Bramley Lane near West Bretton at around 8.30pm yesterday (January 24).
One of the passengers is in critical condition, while the second passenger’s injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.
Here are 12 pictures as friends and family have placed heartfelt tributes at the scene:
The black Seat Ibiza drove off the road and hit a tree on Bramley Lane late on Friday. | James Hardisty for National World
The black Seat Ibiza drove off the road and hit a tree on Bramley Lane late on Friday. | James Hardisty for National World
Floral tributes and messages left at the scene of the accident. | James Hardisty via National World
Floral tributes and messages left at the scene of the accident. | James Hardisty via National World
Two 19-year-old passengers and the 18-year-old driver tragically died at the scene. | James Hardisty for National World
Two 19-year-old passengers and the 18-year-old driver tragically died at the scene. | James Hardisty for National World
A small group of friends attending the scene where the accident took place. | James Hardisty for National World
A small group of friends attending the scene where the accident took place. | James Hardisty for National World
Two passengers were rushed to hospital, where one remains in a critical condition. | James Hardisty for National World
Two passengers were rushed to hospital, where one remains in a critical condition. | James Hardisty for National World
Floral tributes and messages have already been left at the scene of the horrific incident. | James Hardisty for National World
Floral tributes and messages have already been left at the scene of the horrific incident. | James Hardisty for National World
