12 photos as tributes are laid for three teens who died in horror car crash near West Bretton in Wakefield

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Jan 2025, 15:32 BST

Three teenagers have died and one remains in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree near Wakefield on Friday.

The tragic incident happened on Bramley Lane near West Bretton at around 8.30pm yesterday (January 24).

A black Seat Ibiza was travelling towards Woolley when it drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

The 18-year-old driver and two 19-year-old passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while two passengers were rushed to the hospital.

One of the passengers is in critical condition, while the second passenger’s injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.

Here are 12 pictures as friends and family have placed heartfelt tributes at the scene:

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

The black Seat Ibiza drove off the road and hit a tree on Bramley Lane late on Friday.

1. The scene of a fatal crash on Bramley Lane between West Bretton and Woolley, Wakefield

The black Seat Ibiza drove off the road and hit a tree on Bramley Lane late on Friday. | James Hardisty for National World

Photo Sales
Floral tributes and messages left at the scene of the accident.

2. The scene of a fatal crash on Bramley Lane between West Bretton and Woolley, Wakefield

Floral tributes and messages left at the scene of the accident. | James Hardisty via National World

Photo Sales
Two 19-year-old passengers and the 18-year-old driver tragically died at the scene.

3. The scene of a fatal crash on Bramley Lane between West Bretton and Woolley, Wakefield

Two 19-year-old passengers and the 18-year-old driver tragically died at the scene. | James Hardisty for National World

Photo Sales
A small group of friends attending the scene where the accident took place.

4. The scene of a fatal crash on Bramley Lane between West Bretton and Woolley, Wakefield

A small group of friends attending the scene where the accident took place. | James Hardisty for National World

Photo Sales
Two passengers were rushed to hospital, where one remains in a critical condition.

5. The scene of a fatal crash on Bramley Lane between West Bretton and Woolley, Wakefield

Two passengers were rushed to hospital, where one remains in a critical condition. | James Hardisty for National World

Photo Sales
Floral tributes and messages have already been left at the scene of the horrific incident.

6. The scene of a fatal crash on Bramley Lane between West Bretton and Woolley, Wakefield

Floral tributes and messages have already been left at the scene of the horrific incident. | James Hardisty for National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceWakefieldEmergency services
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice