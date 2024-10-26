Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Leeds.

The incident happened at around 6.30 on Friday (October 26) on Street Lane at the junction with Allerton Avenue in Moortown.

A red Nissan Leaf was travelling eastwards on Street Lane when it crashed with a pedestrian who was crossing the road, West Yorkshire Police said.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with what the force described as "life-threatening injuries".

Road policing officers investigating the incident are searching for people who might have witnessed the crash or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240582875.