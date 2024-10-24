Lavender Walk: Police issue fresh appeal for witnesses after woman sexually assaulted in Leeds
Officers received reports of the serious sexual assault of a woman in the vicinity of Lavender Walk, Leeds.
The incident is reported to have happened at around 10.30pm last Thursday night (October 17).
In an update provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries remain ongoing into this serious sexual assault, which is being treated as an isolated incident.”
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the Richmond Hill/East End Park area who heard or saw anything suspicious on the evening of October 17 to make contact via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting 13240567257.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.