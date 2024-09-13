1. Moortown in the 1930s
Kingsway Cinema on Harrogate Road pictured in August 1937. It seated 1,150 people with car parking available for 150 cars and opened on June 28, 1937 showing 'Head Over Heels' with Jessie Matthews. It boasted of having 'Mirrorphonic' sound. The cinema closed in August 1958. After conversion it re-opened as the New Vilna synagogue on September 6, 1959. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Corner House, cinema operating in the centre A board on the flower bed advertises film 'Freedom of the seas' and 'Southern maid' also 'Cafe open' Pictured in March 1939. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Scott Hall Road and King Lane roundabout pictured in September 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Three storey stone terrace, Frederick Marsh, footwear repairer transferring business from 7 Hillidge Row. Notice on door informs 'New Premises for Modern Footwear Repairers from above, Opening Shortly' Pictured in September 1936. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Harrogate Road in January 1937. Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd showing various department chanes. Fletcher, Radio engineer can be seen on the corner of Stainburn Drive, left, shops are known locally as Stainburn Parade. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Corner House with shops and cinema. Harrogate Road is on the left, view down street Lane to the right. Pictured in March 1939. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
