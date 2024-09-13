North Leeds: 17 majestic photos take you back to Moortown in the 1930s

These wonderful photos chart a decaide in the life of Moortown in the 1930s

These wonderful photos chart a decaide in the life of Moortown in the 1930s

Shops, cinemas, local landmarks and streets which remain familiar to generations of people are featured in this terrific gallery of memories from the decade. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

1. Moortown in the 1930s

Kingsway Cinema on Harrogate Road pictured in August 1937. It seated 1,150 people with car parking available for 150 cars and opened on June 28, 1937 showing 'Head Over Heels' with Jessie Matthews. It boasted of having 'Mirrorphonic' sound. The cinema closed in August 1958. After conversion it re-opened as the New Vilna synagogue on September 6, 1959. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Moortown in the 1930s

Corner House, cinema operating in the centre A board on the flower bed advertises film 'Freedom of the seas' and 'Southern maid' also 'Cafe open' Pictured in March 1939. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Moortown in the 1930s

Scott Hall Road and King Lane roundabout pictured in September 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Moortown in the 1930s

Three storey stone terrace, Frederick Marsh, footwear repairer transferring business from 7 Hillidge Row. Notice on door informs 'New Premises for Modern Footwear Repairers from above, Opening Shortly' Pictured in September 1936. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Moortown in the 1930s

Harrogate Road in January 1937. Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd showing various department chanes. Fletcher, Radio engineer can be seen on the corner of Stainburn Drive, left, shops are known locally as Stainburn Parade. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Moortown in the 1930s

Corner House with shops and cinema. Harrogate Road is on the left, view down street Lane to the right. Pictured in March 1939. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

