1 . Moortown in the 1930s

Kingsway Cinema on Harrogate Road pictured in August 1937. It seated 1,150 people with car parking available for 150 cars and opened on June 28, 1937 showing 'Head Over Heels' with Jessie Matthews. It boasted of having 'Mirrorphonic' sound. The cinema closed in August 1958. After conversion it re-opened as the New Vilna synagogue on September 6, 1959. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net