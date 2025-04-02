Rothwell crash: Bus driver in life-threatening condition after serious crash with house in Leeds town
Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the scene of a serious road traffic collision shortly after midday today (Wednesday) involving a bus and a Luton van on Leadwell Lane in Rothwell, Leeds.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “As a result of the collision, the bus came to a stop in contact with a nearby house.
“The driver of the bus has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
“A number of passengers on the bus are being treated for injuries.
“The driver of the van failed to stop and left the scene of the collision.
“Leadwell Lane is currently closed at the junction of Northfield Avenue and Stainton Lane. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed nine patients in total were taken to hospital.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that they sent five crews to the scene and had to free one casualty from the bus.
Anyone with information about the collision or dashcam footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online quoting reference 0697 of 2/4.
