Dewsbury Road Beeston: Update as police rule out assault after man found with serious chest wounds in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Police have issued an update after a man suffered serious chest wounds following an incident in Leeds.

A man in his thirties was found with serious chest wounds on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, in the early hours of Thursday morning (July 31).

Initially thought to be injuries sustained during an assault, an investigation by Leeds District CID has since established this not to be the case.

A man in his thirties was found with serious chest wounds on Dewsbury Road, Beeston.
A man in his thirties was found with serious chest wounds on Dewsbury Road, Beeston. | Google

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Following further enquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area, we are not treating this incident as an assault and understand the man’s injuries have been caused during a fall from height.”

He was taken to hospital where his condition is said to be “serious but stable.”

The incident was initially reported to the police by Yorkshire Ambulance Service personnel.

