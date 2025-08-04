Police have issued an update after a man suffered serious chest wounds following an incident in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his thirties was found with serious chest wounds on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, in the early hours of Thursday morning (July 31).

Initially thought to be injuries sustained during an assault, an investigation by Leeds District CID has since established this not to be the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man in his thirties was found with serious chest wounds on Dewsbury Road, Beeston. | Google

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Following further enquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area, we are not treating this incident as an assault and understand the man’s injuries have been caused during a fall from height.”

He was taken to hospital where his condition is said to be “serious but stable.”

The incident was initially reported to the police by Yorkshire Ambulance Service personnel.