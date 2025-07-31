Police in Leeds have launched an investigation after a man was found seriously injured overnight.

A man in his thirties was found seriously injured on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, July 31).

The incident was reported to West Yorkshire Police by the ambulance service at approximately 1.14am.

A force spokesperson said: “The man, in his thirties, was taken to hospital where he received treatment for chest wounds.

“His condition is said to be serious but stable.”

Leeds District CID is leading the investigation and are working to establish the circumstances of the incident.

They are appealing for anyone who can assist with information or footage to contact them on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility online. The crime reference is 13250434959.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.