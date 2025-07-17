Hemsworth: Teen dies after electric scooter crash on Market Street - two arrested
The incident occurred at 1.21am on July 17 when a Yamaha electric scooter crashed into a street sign while travelling around a right-hand bend.
The scooter, which West Yorkshire Police believe was carrying at least three teenagers, was riding on Market Street near the Tesco superstore when the crash happened.
Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and found a 15-year-old local boy who had suffered serious head injuries. He was transported to the hospital but sadly died a short time later from his injuries.
Two other boys, aged 15 and 16, who were believed to have been on the scooter at the time of the accident, have been arrested in connection with the incident. A full road closure was implemented for recovery efforts and investigative work.
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of MCET said: “Extensive investigations remain ongoing into this very serious collision, which has sadly resulted in a young teenage male losing his life. Officers will be supporting his family as we investigate the circumstances of what took place.
“We have arrested two other males also believed to have been on the bike, and would like to speak to anyone who saw the Yamaha scooter being ridden in the Market Street area or near Tesco’s just before the incident.
“Anyone who has footage or information which could assist the enquiry is asked to contact us at the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat. Anyone getting in touch should reference police log 119 of 17 July.”
