Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Halifax.

Officers police were called to the junction of Hopwood Lane and Gibraltar Road at 8.07pm last night (June 6) where a grey BMW 330 and a black Citroen C1 had been involved in a collision.

The BMW had been travelling on Hopwood Lane in the direction of Queens Road and the Citroen was in Gibraltar Road emerging from the junction with Hopwood Lane at the time of the collision. The BMW left the carriageway after the collision and collided with the front of a shop.

Hopwood Lane and the junction with Gibraltar Road. | Google

The driver of the Citroen, an 18-year-old man, was seriously injured and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Three passengers from the Citroen were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Two women from the BMW, both aged 25, were treated in hospital and have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs. They remain in custody and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

* Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13250319001 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat