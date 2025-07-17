Accused denies being driver that killed teenager Ashton Kitchen-White in Leeds hit-and-run

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 10:48 BST
A suspect charged with killing teenager Ashton Kitchen-White in a hit-and-run has denied causing his death.

Regan Kemp appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning where he formally entered a not-guilty plea to causing death by dangerous driving.

During the brief hearing, it was heard that the 23-year-old denied being the driver of the car that struck and killed Mr Kitchen-White in Middleton in May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A trial date was set for November 17 and is expected to last four days.

Kemp, of Lafrowda Close, St Just, Penzance, was remanded back into custody.

Mr Kitchen-White was killed as he crossed the road near the Leeds Urban Bike Road. A suspect appeared in court this morning.placeholder image
Mr Kitchen-White was killed as he crossed the road near the Leeds Urban Bike Road. A suspect appeared in court this morning. | WYP / Google Maps

Kemp was also charged driving without a licence and without insurance, although he was not arraigned on these offences this morning.

Two further offences of failing to report an accident and failing to stop were not pursued by the Crown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nineteen-year-old Mr Kitchen-White died after being struck by a vehicle on Ring Road Beeston Park, Middleton, on the evening of Friday, May 16.

The car had turned left from Bodmin Approach onto the ring road at 10.09pm where it was in collision with the teenager who had been crossing the road near to the Leeds Urban Bike Park.

The car made off from the scene. Emergency services attended but, despite treatment, the Mr Kitchen-White sadly died at the roadside.

His family described him as being “one in a million” and were hoping he would become a doctor. They added: “We cannot express the sheer devastation we all feel.”

Kemp was later arrested and two others - a 24 and 26-year-old - were also taken into custody.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice