A suspect charged with killing teenager Ashton Kitchen-White in a hit-and-run has denied causing his death.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regan Kemp appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning where he formally entered a not-guilty plea to causing death by dangerous driving.

During the brief hearing, it was heard that the 23-year-old denied being the driver of the car that struck and killed Mr Kitchen-White in Middleton in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trial date was set for November 17 and is expected to last four days.

Kemp, of Lafrowda Close, St Just, Penzance, was remanded back into custody.

Mr Kitchen-White was killed as he crossed the road near the Leeds Urban Bike Road. A suspect appeared in court this morning. | WYP / Google Maps

Kemp was also charged driving without a licence and without insurance, although he was not arraigned on these offences this morning.

Two further offences of failing to report an accident and failing to stop were not pursued by the Crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nineteen-year-old Mr Kitchen-White died after being struck by a vehicle on Ring Road Beeston Park, Middleton, on the evening of Friday, May 16.

The car had turned left from Bodmin Approach onto the ring road at 10.09pm where it was in collision with the teenager who had been crossing the road near to the Leeds Urban Bike Park.

The car made off from the scene. Emergency services attended but, despite treatment, the Mr Kitchen-White sadly died at the roadside.

His family described him as being “one in a million” and were hoping he would become a doctor. They added: “We cannot express the sheer devastation we all feel.”

Kemp was later arrested and two others - a 24 and 26-year-old - were also taken into custody.