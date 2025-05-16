A man has been arrested following a high-speed police pursuit through Leeds, which ended with tactical contact on a motorway slip road.

The incident unfolded at around 7.40pm on Thursday (May 15), when officers were called to reports of suspicious activity involving a Volkswagen Passat on Midland Road, in the Hunslet area of the city.

As officers from West Yorkshire Police approached the vehicle, it made off from the scene at speed, prompting a short pursuit through nearby streets.

A man was arrested after a car chase in Midland Road, Hunslet on Thursday. | Google (Inset: National World)

The chase came to a dramatic conclusion when the vehicle drove the wrong way onto an exit slip road towards the M621. Officers acted swiftly to bring the car to a halt using tactical contact.

The driver attempted to flee on foot but was caught following a brief foot chase and arrested.

He remains in custody on suspicion of possession of a firearm, possession of Class A drugs, and possession of stolen goods.