Midland Road, Hunslet: Man arrested after dramatic car chase through Leeds streets
The incident unfolded at around 7.40pm on Thursday (May 15), when officers were called to reports of suspicious activity involving a Volkswagen Passat on Midland Road, in the Hunslet area of the city.
As officers from West Yorkshire Police approached the vehicle, it made off from the scene at speed, prompting a short pursuit through nearby streets.
The chase came to a dramatic conclusion when the vehicle drove the wrong way onto an exit slip road towards the M621. Officers acted swiftly to bring the car to a halt using tactical contact.
The driver attempted to flee on foot but was caught following a brief foot chase and arrested.
He remains in custody on suspicion of possession of a firearm, possession of Class A drugs, and possession of stolen goods.