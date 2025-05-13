Stolen-Nissan driver repeatedly rammed police car in high-speed Leeds-suburb chase

The driver of a stolen vehicle repeatedly rammed pursuing police cars during a short chase through a built-up area of Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Swanson was later found to be in possession of keys to that vehicle, and to another, with both cars taken in a house burglary hours before.

He admitted two counts of handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and two counts of causing criminal damage. A charge of dwelling burglary was withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Crown Court heard that the BMX X5 and the Nissan Qashqai had been stolen from outside a property in Cross Gates after an overnight burglary on September 28 last year.

Hours later, police spotted the Nissan being driven by Swanson, approaching the roundabout in Harehills between Foundry Lane and Beech Lane at speed.

Swanson was spotted driving at speed on the roundabout linking Foundry Lane and Beech Lane, before police gave chase. | Google Maps / National World

They pursued him for around three minutes as he drove at “excessive speed” and veered onto the wrong side of the road, prosecutor Ashleigh Metcalfe told the court.

Swanson then stopped twice to purposely reverse into the police car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then mounted a grassed area and rounded a corner before colliding with another police car.

He then got out and tried to flee but was apprehended. Officers found the keys to both stolen vehicles on him.

The court heard there was damage to the Ford Fiesta police car that Swanson had purposely reversed into, and the police Skoda that he eventually collided with was left with a “mangled “ bonnet. There was also considerable to damage to the Nissan.

The missing BMW X5 was later found by police.

During his interview, 34-year-old Swanson gave a prepared statement denying all allegations, then refused to answer questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he has 25 previous convictions for 60 offences.

He was given a 16-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, in March of last year at Bradford Magistrates’ Court for driving without due care and attention, failing to stop, driving while banned, having no insurance and handling stolen goods.

It came after he was seen driving a stolen Audi in Seacroft, resulting in another police chase.

Mitigating, Patrick Palmer said that Swanson, of Temple Avenue, Rothwell, had entered early guilty pleas and that had suffered a “terrible tragedy” in his life. He had also become a father to a baby girl and was determined to turn his life around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Howard Crowson said as a result, he was “just persuaded” to impose a suspended sentence. He said Swanson had been held in custody for “quite a while” already.

He also acknowledged the tragedy he had suffered and the additional motivation to stay out of trouble, having become a father.

He told him: “I’m persuaded that your life has now changed dramatically. You have determination to be a better person for your daughter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave him a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years. He also gave him 20 rehabilitation days, ordered him to complete an accredited programme and put him on a GPS monitoring tag for six months.

Swanson was also banned from driving for three years.