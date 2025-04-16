Bawn Drive Farnley: Cops rammed by Audi - before driver ditches car after dramatic police chase in Leeds
The incident, which was reported at 11am yesterday (April 15), unfolded in Bramley after Road Police Unit officers attempted to stop the driver of the white Audi A3.
But instead of pulling over, the driver reportedly rammed the car into the officers’ vehicle before making off from the scene.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The vehicle was pursued around the area and was in collision with a number of cars belonging to members of the public.”
The driver then abandoned the Audi in Bawn Drive in Farnley at around 11.15am, before running off.
A spokesperson added: “Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect and enquiries are ongoing to trace him. No-one was injured during the incident.”