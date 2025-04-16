Bawn Drive Farnley: Cops rammed by Audi - before driver ditches car after dramatic police chase in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 08:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A dramatic police chase brought chaos to Leeds after an Audi driver rammed a police car and smashed into several other vehicles - before fleeing the scene.

The incident, which was reported at 11am yesterday (April 15), unfolded in Bramley after Road Police Unit officers attempted to stop the driver of the white Audi A3.

A dramatic police chase brought chaos to Leeds after an Audi driver rammed a police car and smashed into several other vehicles - before fleeing the scene.A dramatic police chase brought chaos to Leeds after an Audi driver rammed a police car and smashed into several other vehicles - before fleeing the scene.
A dramatic police chase brought chaos to Leeds after an Audi driver rammed a police car and smashed into several other vehicles - before fleeing the scene. | Google/National World

But instead of pulling over, the driver reportedly rammed the car into the officers’ vehicle before making off from the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The vehicle was pursued around the area and was in collision with a number of cars belonging to members of the public.”

The driver then abandoned the Audi in Bawn Drive in Farnley at around 11.15am, before running off.

A spokesperson added: “Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect and enquiries are ongoing to trace him. No-one was injured during the incident.”

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice