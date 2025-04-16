Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dramatic police chase brought chaos to Leeds after an Audi driver rammed a police car and smashed into several other vehicles - before fleeing the scene.

The incident, which was reported at 11am yesterday (April 15), unfolded in Bramley after Road Police Unit officers attempted to stop the driver of the white Audi A3.

But instead of pulling over, the driver reportedly rammed the car into the officers’ vehicle before making off from the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The vehicle was pursued around the area and was in collision with a number of cars belonging to members of the public.”

The driver then abandoned the Audi in Bawn Drive in Farnley at around 11.15am, before running off.

A spokesperson added: “Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect and enquiries are ongoing to trace him. No-one was injured during the incident.”