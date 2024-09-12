Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after a woman was “repeatedly sexually assaulted” on a train from Leeds.

The incident, that happened between 12pm and 1pm on August 1, was reported on a service to Meadowhall, Sheffield.

British Transport Police have released pictures of a man they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Police believe this man may have information that could help their investigation after a woman was "repeatedly sexually assaulted" on a train from Leeds. | British Transport Police

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers investigating a sexual assault on board a train from Leeds to Sheffield are today releasing these images in connection.

“Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help with their investigation.”

Those with information should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 437 of August 1, 2024. Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.