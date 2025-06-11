Breaking

Leeds General Infirmary: Specialist teams deployed after 'suspicious substance' opened by hospital staff

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:10 BST

Specialist teams have been deployed as part of an ongoing incident at Leeds General Infirmary.

At 11.02am today (Wednesday, June 11), police were called to reports of a small package containing a “suspicious substance” which had been opened by staff at Leeds General Infirmary.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Specialist officers have been deployed to the location to identify the substance, which has been contained on site.

Police were called to reports of a small package containing a “suspicious substance” at Leeds General Infirmary. | NW

“There is not believed to be any wider risk at present.”

Emergency services remain at the scene. Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has been approached for comment.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
