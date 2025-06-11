Specialist teams have been deployed as part of an ongoing incident at Leeds General Infirmary.

At 11.02am today (Wednesday, June 11), police were called to reports of a small package containing a “suspicious substance” which had been opened by staff at Leeds General Infirmary.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Specialist officers have been deployed to the location to identify the substance, which has been contained on site.

“There is not believed to be any wider risk at present.”

Emergency services remain at the scene. Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has been approached for comment.