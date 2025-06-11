Leeds General Infirmary: Specialist teams deployed after 'suspicious substance' opened by hospital staff
At 11.02am today (Wednesday, June 11), police were called to reports of a small package containing a “suspicious substance” which had been opened by staff at Leeds General Infirmary.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Specialist officers have been deployed to the location to identify the substance, which has been contained on site.
“There is not believed to be any wider risk at present.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Emergency services remain at the scene. Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has been approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.