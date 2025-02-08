Council leaders are set to urge the government to speed up a hospital upgrade for Leeds after the scheme was delayed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on the project at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) will not begin until at least 2032 following a national review of NHS building projects.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals raised concerns over delays to improved patient care after being told of the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on the project at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) will not begin until at least 2032. | Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

It means a new children’s hospital, adults’ hospital and maternity centre may not be delivered until 2040, more than 20 years after first being announced.

An estimated £800m will also be added to the cost of the scheme as a result of the delays.

The trust has warned that it faces a £650m maintenance backlog and parts of the LGI site are more than 150 years old.

A report to Leeds City Council’s executive board said: “LGI is a critically important facility for the people of Leeds and the wider region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ageing estate and in particular listed and heritage buildings will continue to place a strain on budgets, and this will escalate as buildings continue to deteriorate.”

The report said the council would help with negotiations aimed at securing earlier funding for the scheme.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals was told of the delay on January 20 following a review by health secretary Wes Streeting.

Planning permission for the new LGI facilities is due to expire in June this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council report said plans for the site would lead to improved patient care and centralised neonatal and maternity services.

It said: “All these are easier to deliver in a modern setting equipped with space for families, carers and partners, but continue to be hampered in the current estate.

“Leeds continues to be united behind the need for modernised hospital infrastructure.”

The council’s executive board will discuss the LGI project at its next meeting on Wednesday (February 12).