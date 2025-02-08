Leeds General Infirmary: Council to urge speed-up of hospital upgrade scheme after government delay
Work on the project at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) will not begin until at least 2032 following a national review of NHS building projects.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals raised concerns over delays to improved patient care after being told of the decision.
It means a new children’s hospital, adults’ hospital and maternity centre may not be delivered until 2040, more than 20 years after first being announced.
An estimated £800m will also be added to the cost of the scheme as a result of the delays.
The trust has warned that it faces a £650m maintenance backlog and parts of the LGI site are more than 150 years old.
A report to Leeds City Council’s executive board said: “LGI is a critically important facility for the people of Leeds and the wider region.
“The ageing estate and in particular listed and heritage buildings will continue to place a strain on budgets, and this will escalate as buildings continue to deteriorate.”
The report said the council would help with negotiations aimed at securing earlier funding for the scheme.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals was told of the delay on January 20 following a review by health secretary Wes Streeting.
Planning permission for the new LGI facilities is due to expire in June this year.
The council report said plans for the site would lead to improved patient care and centralised neonatal and maternity services.
It said: “All these are easier to deliver in a modern setting equipped with space for families, carers and partners, but continue to be hampered in the current estate.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
“Leeds continues to be united behind the need for modernised hospital infrastructure.”
The council’s executive board will discuss the LGI project at its next meeting on Wednesday (February 12).