Burley Road, Woodhouse: Leeds driver flees scene after four-car crash leaves woman injured

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST

Police are currently searching for the driver of a car that fled the scene of a crash in Leeds.

The incident occurred around 8pm last night (Thursday, March 6) on Burley Road, involving four vehicles at the junction with Hollis Place in the Woodhouse area.

The vehicles involved in the crash were a Seat Ibiza, a VW Golf R, a Ford Transit van, and a parked VW Golf GTD.

Police are working to identify the driver of a car which fled the scene after a crash on Burley Road in Leeds. | Google/National World

The 22-year-old driver of the Seat Ibiza was taken to the hospital, where she received treatment for injuries that were not deemed serious or life-threatening.

The VW Golf R, which had three occupants at the time of the crash, left the scene afterward.

Police are currently working to identify the driver.

A scene remained cordoned off until around 1am this morning while the damaged vehicles were recovered and debris cleared.

