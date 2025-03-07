Burley Road, Woodhouse: Leeds driver flees scene after four-car crash leaves woman injured
The incident occurred around 8pm last night (Thursday, March 6) on Burley Road, involving four vehicles at the junction with Hollis Place in the Woodhouse area.
The vehicles involved in the crash were a Seat Ibiza, a VW Golf R, a Ford Transit van, and a parked VW Golf GTD.
The 22-year-old driver of the Seat Ibiza was taken to the hospital, where she received treatment for injuries that were not deemed serious or life-threatening.
The VW Golf R, which had three occupants at the time of the crash, left the scene afterward.
Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas.
Police are currently working to identify the driver.
A scene remained cordoned off until around 1am this morning while the damaged vehicles were recovered and debris cleared.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.