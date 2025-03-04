A pedestrian has sustained serious injuries following a collision with a lorry in Normanton on Tuesday.

Police were called to Loscoe Lane around 12:30pm today (March 4) after reports of the accident.

Officers and ambulance personnel responded to the scene, where a man was taken to the hospital with what a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police described as life-threatening injuries.

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a HGV on Loscoe Lane in Normanton. | Google/National World

The road between Normanton Bypass and Sewerbridge Lane has been temporarily closed while police conduct their investigation.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.