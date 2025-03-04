Loscoe Lane, Normanton: Pedestrian rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash with lorry
A pedestrian has sustained serious injuries following a collision with a lorry in Normanton on Tuesday.
Police were called to Loscoe Lane around 12:30pm today (March 4) after reports of the accident.
Officers and ambulance personnel responded to the scene, where a man was taken to the hospital with what a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police described as life-threatening injuries.
The road between Normanton Bypass and Sewerbridge Lane has been temporarily closed while police conduct their investigation.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
