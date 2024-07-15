Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have found a body in the River Aire following a long search for a missing fisherman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the River Aire near The Island in Knottingley on Wednesday (July 10) last week after reports that a man had entered the water.

An appeal was issued for any sightings of Nathan Stanley, from Ackworth, over the weekend, as underwater search teams were deployed to assist the search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police (inset), Google.

On Monday (July 15), West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a body has been found in the search for the missing man.

A spokesperson said: “Police searching for missing man Nathan Stanley have found a body in the River Aire.

“Officers were conducting extensive searches last week in Knottingley after reports from the public that a man had been seen entering the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Underwater search and mountain rescue teams were assisting police and discovered a body of a man and Nathan’s family have been updated.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”