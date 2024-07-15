Knottingley: Body found after five-day search for fisherman in River Aire in town near Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to the River Aire near The Island in Knottingley on Wednesday (July 10) last week after reports that a man had entered the water.
An appeal was issued for any sightings of Nathan Stanley, from Ackworth, over the weekend, as underwater search teams were deployed to assist the search.
On Monday (July 15), West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a body has been found in the search for the missing man.
A spokesperson said: “Police searching for missing man Nathan Stanley have found a body in the River Aire.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.
“Officers were conducting extensive searches last week in Knottingley after reports from the public that a man had been seen entering the water.
“Underwater search and mountain rescue teams were assisting police and discovered a body of a man and Nathan’s family have been updated.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.