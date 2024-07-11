Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reports of a man in the River Aire led to a multi-agency water search near Leeds on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to an area near The Island in Knottingley, West Yorkshire just after 10pm yesterday to conduct a search of a man believed to have entered the water.

West Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and four West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (WYFRS) crews were all involved in the search, which proved fruitless.

A spokesperson for WYFRS said that after no-one was found in the river, they left the incident in the hands of the police.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that enquiries are continuing today (July 11).