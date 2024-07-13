Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Underwater search teams have been deployed in Wakefield after reports a man entered the water.

West Yorkshire Police has appealed for sightings of Nathan Stanley, from Ackworth.

He was last seen entering the River Aire near The Island, Knottingley, at about 10pm on Wednesday (July 10).

Police said he had been fishing with a friend before going in the water.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and four West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews were involved in the initial searches.

A force spokesman said: “Multi-agency searches, including the use of underwater search teams, have taken place since then to try and locate Nathan.

“As part of their ongoing enquiries, Wakefield District CID are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of Nathan since Wednesday night as they try and establish whether Nathan has made his way out of the water.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1899 of 10 July.