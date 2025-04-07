Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after a female pedestrian died in a crash in a tourist village near Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision in Haworth yesterday (April 6).

Officers were called at 17.37 to reports that a vehicle had been in collision with a female pedestrian on Bridgehouse Lane at the junction of Ivy Bank Lane.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Sadly the pedestrian an 81 year old woman died at the scene.

The fatal crash happened on Bridgehouse Lane in Haworth on Sunday afternoon. | Google

“The driver of the vehicle, a 23 year old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, he remains in police custody at this time.”

“Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage of the incident or prior to the incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 or through the West Yorkshire Police website quoting log 1320 of 6 April.