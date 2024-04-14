Haworth is best known for its historic cobbled Main Street its links to the Bronte sisters and its steam railway. These wonderful photos take you back to the village in the 1990s and feature local landmarks, shops and restaurants as well as focusing the spotlight on the stories making the news headlines back in the day. The photos are plucked from the YEP archjve and are sure to evoke memories for a generation of locals and visitors alike. READ MORE: 21 photo gems take you around Yorkshire in 1985 YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
Enjoy these photo memories from around Haworth in the 1990s. Photo: YPN
Ramblers attend a rally on the moor above Haworth in September 1995. Photo: YPN
Haworth's Handloom Weavers run by shopkeeper shopkeeper Mr Bateman. Pictured in September 1995. Photo: Ross Parry
Environmentalists from 54 different countries gathered on Pennistone Hill above Haworth in September 1996 where they tried to spell out 'high and dry' with white umbrellas to highlight the threatened double impact of climate change and misuse of water resources. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
All directions. The tourist sign posts on Main Street in September 1997. Photo: Gary Longbottom
Steam enthusiasts wait to board the Oxenhope train at Haworth Station on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway. Pictured in October 1997. Photo: YPN
