Haworth is best known for its historic cobbled Main Street its links to the Bronte sisters and its steam railway. These wonderful photos take you back to the village in the 1990s and feature local landmarks, shops and restaurants as well as focusing the spotlight on the stories making the news headlines back in the day. The photos are plucked from the YEP archjve and are sure to evoke memories for a generation of locals and visitors alike. READ MORE: 21 photo gems take you around Yorkshire in 1985 YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails