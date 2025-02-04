Firefighters rescued a man from a house fire in Wakefield yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services, including police, fire crews, and ambulance personnel, were alerted shortly after 9pm on Monday, February 3, to a fire at a residence on Queen Elizabeth Street in the Outwood area.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) dispatched three teams from Wakefield, Ossett, and Rothwell to the scene, where they rescued one person from inside the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters rescued a man from a residential fire in Wakefield on Monday. | Google/National World

Firefighters provided care to the victim while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

The man was taken to hospital where he received treatment to his injuries.

A spokesperson for WYFRS confirmed that the fire, which started in the kitchen of the home, is believed to have been accidental.