Queen Elizabeth Street, Outwood: Firefighters rescue man from residential fire in Wakefield
Emergency services, including police, fire crews, and ambulance personnel, were alerted shortly after 9pm on Monday, February 3, to a fire at a residence on Queen Elizabeth Street in the Outwood area.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) dispatched three teams from Wakefield, Ossett, and Rothwell to the scene, where they rescued one person from inside the house.
Firefighters provided care to the victim while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.
The man was taken to hospital where he received treatment to his injuries.
A spokesperson for WYFRS confirmed that the fire, which started in the kitchen of the home, is believed to have been accidental.