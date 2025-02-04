Queen Elizabeth Street, Outwood: Firefighters rescue man from residential fire in Wakefield

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Feb 2025, 08:10 BST
Firefighters rescued a man from a house fire in Wakefield yesterday.

Emergency services, including police, fire crews, and ambulance personnel, were alerted shortly after 9pm on Monday, February 3, to a fire at a residence on Queen Elizabeth Street in the Outwood area.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) dispatched three teams from Wakefield, Ossett, and Rothwell to the scene, where they rescued one person from inside the house.

Firefighters rescued a man from a residential fire in Wakefield on Monday.placeholder image
Firefighters rescued a man from a residential fire in Wakefield on Monday. | Google/National World

Firefighters provided care to the victim while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

The man was taken to hospital where he received treatment to his injuries.

A spokesperson for WYFRS confirmed that the fire, which started in the kitchen of the home, is believed to have been accidental.

