A Leeds community has rallied together to support a family who have lost “nearly everything” following a devastating house fire.

The house fire on Sandway Grove in Cross Gates last Monday (June 3) has left the family of five “without a home or any possessions”.

According to a post on a fundraising page set up by the community, the fire was caused accidentally when a gas cannister exploded in the garage.

The family’s neighbour, Lisa Auty, explained to the YEP that the family - made up of Patrick Mullen, Emma Lawton and their three children aged 22, 17 and nine - were not at home at the time.

The fire started at Sandway Grove on Monday, June 3. | Lisa Turner

She said: “At the time, both Patrick and Emma were working away in London. I was working from home and had to inform Patrick about the fire – a heart breaking task.

“The fire started when a gas canister exploded in their garage, quickly engulfing the house in flames and smoke. The fire destroyed everything, and any potentially salvageable items were damaged by smoke and water.

“This incident is particularly disheartening as they had just completed refurbishing their home.”

Ms Auty said that the family has not been able to get financial support from their insurance company, but that the support from the community had been “overwhelming”.

She said: “But there is still a long way to go. Both Patrick and Emma are self-employed and are struggling to balance their work, cope with the devastation caused by the fire, and raise a young child.

“The family is deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from the local community. Elderly neighbours have been assisting by clearing the house and washing clothes. We have also tried to source second hand items for their youngest child, who is 9, and has lost everything.

“Additionally, three local sports clubs are fundraising, and tradespeople and suppliers have offered cost-price material and some free labour.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire said: We were called to reports of a house fire at 12.01 on June 3 to Sandway Grove in the Cross Gates area of Leeds.

“Crews from Garforth and Leeds (x2) attended and found a fire at a garage – they used large jets and hose reels to extinguish this.