Victoria Avenue Morley: Seven fire crews called out to blaze at derelict building in Leeds
The fire, at a building on Victoria Avenue, Morley, was reported at about 4.30am today (December 31).
Around 25 per cent of the ground floor and roof were ablaze, a spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Seven crews and one aerial ladder appliance were called out.
Firefighters remain at the scene, the spokeswoman said, as they continue to tackle the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
