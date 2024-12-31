Victoria Avenue Morley: Seven fire crews called out to blaze at derelict building in Leeds

By Joseph Keith

Editor

Published 31st Dec 2024, 13:27 GMT
Seven fire crews have been called out to a blaze at a derelict building in Leeds.

The fire, at a building on Victoria Avenue, Morley, was reported at about 4.30am today (December 31).

Around 25 per cent of the ground floor and roof were ablaze, a spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Emergency services pictured at the scene of a fire in Victoria Avenue, Morley, Leeds. Picture: Andy Leach.Emergency services pictured at the scene of a fire in Victoria Avenue, Morley, Leeds. Picture: Andy Leach.
Emergency services pictured at the scene of a fire in Victoria Avenue, Morley, Leeds. Picture: Andy Leach. | Picture: Andy Leach

Seven crews and one aerial ladder appliance were called out.

Firefighters remain at the scene, the spokeswoman said, as they continue to tackle the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

