Gipton fire: 11 pictures show parts of Leeds home destroyed after blaze on Grange Park Road

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 12:45 BST

Dramatic pictures show parts of a Leeds home destroyed following a devastating fire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a property fire on Grange Park Road, Gipton yesterday morning (Wednesday, April 16).

Three crews plus the aerial ladder from Leeds attended, whereupon they found the roof of a semi-detached property ablaze.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

New pictures from the scene showcase the extent of the damage...

Fire crews responded to the blaze on Grange Park Road, Gipton.

1. Gipton house fire

Fire crews responded to the blaze on Grange Park Road, Gipton. | National World

Photo Sales
The fire broke out shortly before 7.30am yesterday morning (Wednesday, April 16).

2. Gipton house fire

The fire broke out shortly before 7.30am yesterday morning (Wednesday, April 16). | National World

Photo Sales
Firefighters discovered a blaze in the roof of the semi-detached property.

3. Gipton house fire

Firefighters discovered a blaze in the roof of the semi-detached property. | National World

Photo Sales
No injuries were reported at the scene.

4. Gipton house fire

No injuries were reported at the scene. | National World

Photo Sales
Access to the property has been boarded off.

5. Gipton house fire

Access to the property has been boarded off. | National World

Photo Sales
Footage captured by a neighbour showed large plumes of smoke rising into the air above Grange Park Road.

6. Gipton house fire

Footage captured by a neighbour showed large plumes of smoke rising into the air above Grange Park Road. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsGiptonFire
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice