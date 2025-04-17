West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a property fire on Grange Park Road, Gipton yesterday morning (Wednesday, April 16).

Three crews plus the aerial ladder from Leeds attended, whereupon they found the roof of a semi-detached property ablaze.

New pictures from the scene showcase the extent of the damage...

