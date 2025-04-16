Live

Grange Park Road Gipton: Live updates as fire crews battle blaze at house in Leeds - police cordon in place

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:31 BST
Emergency services are responding to a blaze in Leeds, with multiple fire and police vehicles at the scene.

The fire, on Grange Park Road in Gipton, is understood to have been reported at around 7.30am. It has prompted a significant response from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews remain at the scene of the blaze on Grange Park Road, which is currently closed. | National World
Fire crews remain at the scene of the blaze on Grange Park Road, which is currently closed. | National World

Fire crews remain at the scene, where they appear to be focusing efforts on the upper floors of a house. A cherry picker has been in use, aimed at accessing the higher parts of the property.

A section of Grange Park Road is currently cordoned off, with police officers also present as investigations into the incident get underway.

We will be bringing live updates on this developing story as we have them in the blog below -

LIVE as fire crews battle blaze at house in Gipton

12:06 BST

⚠️ Bus service diverted due to ongoing incident

Public transport in the area has been affected as emergency crews remain at the scene on Grange Park Road.

According to Metro Travel News, the number 42 bus service operated by First West Yorkshire is currently unable to serve Grange Park Road. The service towards Old Farnley is diverting from Dib Lane, turning left onto Oakwood Lane before resuming its normal route.

12:01 BSTUpdated 12:11 BST

More pictures from Grange Park Road as crews remain at scene

The fire was first reported this morning. | National World
The fire was first reported this morning. | National World
Emergency crews rushed to Grange Park Road in Gipton. | National World
Emergency crews rushed to Grange Park Road in Gipton. | National World
A cordon remains in place. | National World
A cordon remains in place. | National World

New pictures from Grange Park Road in Gipton show emergency crews remaining at the scene hours after the fire was first reported this morning.

Firefighters are still working at the property, with the cherry picker vehicle positioned at the upper floors.

Several fire engines and police vehicles also remain parked along the street, with the cordon still in place.

11:48 BST

🚨 Statement from WYFRS

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a property fire this morning on Grange Park Road at 07:33.

“We sent three crews plus the aerial ladder from Leeds.

“Upon arrival this was found to be a fire in a roof of a semi-detached property – crews extinguished this using hose reels breathing apparatus and the aerial ladder.

“No reports of any injuries – WYP also attended.”

11:46 BST

Footage from scene shows scale of operation underway

Video taken from Grange Park Road in Gipton captures the huge response from emergency services to the house fire.

The footage shows several fire engines and police vehicles as crews continue to work at the scene.

The road remains cordoned off.

11:31 BSTUpdated 11:58 BST

Dramatic pictures show scale of emergency response

Fire crews remain at the scene of the blaze on Grange Park Road, which is currently closed. | National World
Fire crews remain at the scene of the blaze on Grange Park Road, which is currently closed. | National World

Dramatic pictures from the scene on Grange Park Road show the extent of the emergency response following this morning’s fire.

There are multiple fire engines and police vehicles lining the residential street, with a large section of the road cordoned off by tape.

A cherry picker can be seen extended to the upper floors of a property, where crews appear to have been concentrating their efforts.

Related topics:Leeds

