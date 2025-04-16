Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services are responding to a blaze in Leeds, with multiple fire and police vehicles at the scene.

The fire, on Grange Park Road in Gipton, is understood to have been reported at around 7.30am. It has prompted a significant response from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews remain at the scene of the blaze on Grange Park Road, which is currently closed. | National World

Fire crews remain at the scene, where they appear to be focusing efforts on the upper floors of a house. A cherry picker has been in use, aimed at accessing the higher parts of the property.

A section of Grange Park Road is currently cordoned off, with police officers also present as investigations into the incident get underway.